American Transmission Company
Employees say:
“ATC has a strong focus on people development, awareness of their issues, and the celebration of their (and company) successes. This motivates me and I feel it motivates others, as wanting the ‘company’ to succeed vs. ‘my job.’ ”
“Across all levels of the organization for both employees and management, people are treated with respect. The ‘One Team’ philosophy works well across all levels in the organization. For example, ATC promotes a ‘questioning attitude’ and it is well-received when presented in a constructive and positive manner. The result is positive improvements to existing practices, processes, and procedures, leading to a better and more efficient company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|U.S. Employees
|659
|HQ Location
|Waukesha, Wisc.
|Revenue
|-