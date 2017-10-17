AgileThought
Employees say:
“We are a high-performing team with high expectations of ourselves and our peers. We take pride in the work we do and how all of that fits into the bigger picture.”
“I do not work ‘for’ AgileThought, I work ‘with’ AgileThought. I am not a manager or director, but I am treated fairly and with the same level of respect as management. My opinion matters. My home life matters. Our organization trusts that I will make the right decisions and do what is right for the client and that I can accomplish my tasks without having someone watch over my shoulder or micromanage my efforts.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|213
|HQ Location
|Tampa
|Revenue
|35590000