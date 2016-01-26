SAS
At SAS, work and life can be taken care of in the same place. The 40-year-old maker of business analytics software’s Cary, N.C. campus sports a health care center and pharmacy, a fitness center, a center with mental health resources, healthy meals and snacks, and a Montessori school for employees’ children, among other perks. Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|U.S. Employees
|6859
|Global Employees
|13649
|HQ
|Cary, N.C.
|Locations
|45
|Founded
|1976
|Website
|http://www.sas.com