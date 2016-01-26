Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Technology is a “best of the best” ranking. The winners come from the universe of companies with published Great Place to Work Reviews, meaning they are serious about creating great workplaces and comfortable with transparency. Of nearly 600 companies with published Reviews, 155 companies identified themselves as being in the technology sector. More than 48,000 employees at these companies were randomly selected to complete Great Place to Work’s Trust Index© Employee Survey. Employees answered questions about how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great workplace, considering how the company stacks up on career development, risk-taking, work-life balance, financial and non-financial rewards, transparent communications, business vision, workplace camaraderie and other factors. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 5 percent or less. The total score for each company is based entirely upon this employee feedback. We have created three ranked lists of 10 large (1,000 or more employees), 10 medium (100 to 999 employees) and 10 small (99 or fewer employees) companies with the highest employee ratings.

Company descriptions by Kia Kokalitcheva.