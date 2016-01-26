Yodle
  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin

Sort By:

Filter

Methodology

GPTW-logo

The Best Workplaces in Technology is a “best of the best” ranking. The winners come from the universe of companies with published Great Place to Work Reviews, meaning they are serious about creating great workplaces and comfortable with transparency. Of nearly 600 companies with published Reviews, 155 companies identified themselves as being in the technology sector. More than 48,000 employees at these companies were randomly selected to complete Great Place to Work’s Trust Index© Employee Survey. Employees answered questions about how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great workplace, considering how the company stacks up on career development, risk-taking, work-life balance, financial and non-financial rewards, transparent communications, business vision, workplace camaraderie and other factors. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 5 percent or less. The total score for each company is based entirely upon this employee feedback. We have created three ranked lists of 10 large (1,000 or more employees), 10 medium (100 to 999 employees) and 10 small (99 or fewer employees) companies with the highest employee ratings.

To apply for next year's list and other Best Workplaces rankings, visit Great Place to Work’s Recognition Program.

Company descriptions by Kia Kokalitcheva.

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Fortune’s second-ever list of the best employers in tech is divided into three categories: small, medium, and large companies. To compile the list, Great Place to Work surveyed 48,000 employees at 115 companies about career development opportunities, risk-taking, work-life balance, compensation and recognition, transparency, camaraderie, and other factors.

See how companies made the list — and how you can apply
  1. Rank
  2. U.S. Employees

10.

SAS

Courtesy of SAS Institute Inc.

At SAS, work and life can be taken care of in the same place. The 40-year-old maker of business analytics software’s Cary, N.C. campus sports a health care center and pharmacy, a fitness center, a center with mental health resources, healthy meals and snacks, and a Montessori school for employees’ children, among other perks. Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
U.S. Employees 6859
Global Employees 13649
HQ Cary, N.C.
Locations 45
Founded 1976
Website http://www.sas.com

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com