Zillow Group

This “Portfolio” of real estate brands values diverse voices: It runs job descriptions through a platform to screen for off-putting language, trains interviewers to recognize and avoid unconscious bias, and creates job interview panels that reflect the diversity of the community. The CEO maintains a dedicated Slack channel for communicating with employees.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Seattle
Employees
4,064
Job openings (as of February 2019)
328
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$1,077
Year founded
2006
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
9
Website
