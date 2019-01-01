HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Zillow Group

69

Zillow Group

This “Portfolio” of real estate brands values diverse voices: It runs job descriptions through a platform to screen for off-putting language, trains interviewers to recognize and avoid unconscious bias, and creates job interview panels that reflect the diversity of the community. The CEO maintains a dedicated Slack channel for communicating with employees.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Seattle

Employees

4,064

Job openings (as of February 2019)

328

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$1,077

Year founded

2006

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

9

Website

http://www.zillowgroup.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days9
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers9
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth20%
# of job applicants114,265
Avg. # of applicants per opening46
# New graduates hired-

News about Zillow Group

Higher Rents Correlate to Higher Homeless Rates, New Research Shows

U.S. rents are up 11% in the past five years, just as homeless rates have also climbed.

Read More →
Zillow Stock Plunges 20% as a Cooling Housing Market Stymies Its Risky Expansion Plans

"It will take time for advertisers to adapt to these changes," Zillow's CEO cautioned investors.

Read More →
In the Bay Area, Households Making $117,000 Are Now Considered Low Income

Four-person households making well over six figures are now considered low income by the federal government.

Read More →
Why a Top VC Would Buy Facebook Stock—But Not Tesla

Venture capitalist Bill Gurley is more worried about Elon Musk being 'too risky' than he is about Mark Zuckerberg.

Read More →
Zillow Is Expanding From House-Listing to House-Flipping

Zillow will start flipping houses in two cities.

Read More →
68
70
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.