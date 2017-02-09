World Wide Technology

A “fun” and “driven” company, this systems integrator is packed with the “brightest and best minds” and plenty of “friendly faces.” Sweeteners include free on-site medical care at headquarters, plus nice “little extras” like frequent staff parties and sports tickets. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
40
Years on list
7
HQ location
St. Louis
Employees
4,128
Job openings (as of February 2018)
350
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$93,400
Year founded
1990
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
41
Website