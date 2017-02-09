HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

45

World Wide Technology

A “fun” and “driven” company, this systems integrator is packed with the “brightest and best minds” and plenty of “friendly faces.” Sweeteners include free on-site medical care at headquarters, plus nice “little extras” like frequent staff parties and sports tickets. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

40

Years on list

7

HQ location

St. Louis

Employees

4,128

Job openings (as of February 2018)

350

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$93,400

Year founded

1990

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

41

Website

http://www.wwt.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities20%
% African-American/Black8%
% Asian7%
% Caucasian/White79%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO27
# Sick days30
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth24%
# of job applicants8,160
Avg. # of applicants per opening8
FT voluntary turnover13%
Jobs filled internally20%
Jobs filled by referral38%
# New graduates hired389
