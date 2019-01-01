Employees refer almost a third of new hires—and win cash prizes in return—so it’s no wonder they feel “at home” here. Many get started at the enterprise software company as part of its 90-person intern class but stay for the virtually free health insurance and frequent face time with managers and executives (a staff group liaises with HR brass to elevate suggestions).
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Ames, Iowa
Employees
1,225
Job openings (as of February 2019)
113
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$208
Year founded
2008
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
12
Website