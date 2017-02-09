This enterprise software company is a perk paradise, with unlimited time off, discount backup childcare, and on-site amenities like car washes, bike repair, and manicures. Workday also knows how to party: It “goes big” for Halloween—“honestly it feels like Disneyland”—and the San Francisco office is equipped with a slide.
Rank last year
18
Years on list
4
HQ location
Pleasanton, Calif.
Employees
6,329
Job openings (as of February 2018)
766
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,570
Year founded
2005
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
