perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Workday

7

Workday

This enterprise software company is a perk paradise, with unlimited time off, discount backup childcare, and on-site amenities like car washes, bike repair, and manicures. Workday also knows how to party: It “goes big” for Halloween—“honestly it feels like Disneyland”—and the San Francisco office is equipped with a slide.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

18

Years on list

4

HQ location

Pleasanton, Calif.

Employees

6,329

Job openings (as of February 2018)

766

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1,570

Year founded

2005

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.workday.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities41%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian31%
% Caucasian/White55%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity4%
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Software Development Application (Job Family)
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth18%
# of job applicants207,694
Avg. # of applicants per opening58
FT voluntary turnover14%
Jobs filled internally17%
Jobs filled by referral44%
# New graduates hired247

