The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

2

Wegmans Food Markets

Company loyalty runs deep at this more than century- old grocery chain, which spent $50 million on employee development last year (plus $5 million in scholarships) and filled half of its open positions internally. Staffers say “fulfilling” work gives them a “sense of purpose,” thanks to Wegmans’ mission of “helping people live healthier, better lives through food.” The civic spirit helps too: The chain reclaims millions of pounds of food every year to feed the hungry.

Rank last year

2

Years on list

21

HQ location

Rochester, N.Y.

Employees

47,084

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,000

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$8,549.957

Year founded

1916

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

122

Website

http://www.wegmans.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities23%
% African-American/Black11%
% Asian5%
% Caucasian/White77%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO14
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Store Department Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$66,446
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$66,446
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants186,172
Avg. # of applicants per opening15
FT voluntary turnover6%
Jobs filled internally50%
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired180
