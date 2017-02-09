Wegmans Food Markets

Company loyalty runs deep at this more than century- old grocery chain, which spent $50 million on employee development last year (plus $5 million in scholarships) and filled half of its open positions internally. Staffers say “fulfilling” work gives them a “sense of purpose,” thanks to Wegmans’ mission of “helping people live healthier, better lives through food.” The civic spirit helps too: The chain reclaims millions of pounds of food every year to feed the hungry.
Rank last year
2
Years on list
21
HQ location
Rochester, N.Y.
Employees
47,084
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,000
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$8,549.957
Year founded
1916
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
122
Website