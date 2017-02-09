HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

39

VMware

Burnout is a nonentity at this enterprise tech company, thanks to myriad development programs that “keep everyone energized.” After three years, staffers can take part in a “Take 2” training program to learn new skills. Five-year veterans can sign up for the “Take 3” program to work on new projects for up to three months. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

42

Years on list

4

HQ location

Palo Alto, Calif.

Employees

10,058

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,360

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$7,090

Year founded

1998

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

53

Website

http://www.vmware.com
100% health coverage
Telecommuting
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
% Minorities42%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian33%
% Caucasian/White53%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity5%
General PTO-
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants49,331
Avg. # of applicants per opening19
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally28%
Jobs filled by referral26%
# New graduates hired228

News about VMware

Dell Technologies Confirms Possible IPO or Massive VMware Deal

Or it may do nothing at all.

VMware Shares Drop Amid Reports on Reverse Merger With Dell Technologies

It was just last Friday when VMware shares were soaring.

Dell's Possible IPO Sends VMware's Shares Soaring

Michael Dell's "crown jewel" is getting a stock boost.

How Google Could Woo More Customers Away From Amazon and Microsoft With Help From Cisco

And help Fortune 500 brands build software better at the same time.

This Is Google's Latest Attempt to Make Its Cloud More Appealing to Businesses

It could help companies move older apps and data to Google Cloud Platform.

