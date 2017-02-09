Burnout is a nonentity at this enterprise tech company, thanks to myriad development programs that “keep everyone energized.” After three years, staffers can take part in a “Take 2” training program to learn new skills. Five-year veterans can sign up for the “Take 3” program to work on new projects for up to three months. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
42
Years on list
4
HQ location
Palo Alto, Calif.
Employees
10,058
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,360
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$7,090
Year founded
1998
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
53
