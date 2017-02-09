Veterans United Home Loans

This mortgage lender for military members and vets has a “be passionate and have fun” motto that translates into Office Olympics, dodgeball tournaments, and field days. Free gym memberships and snacks, along with optional subsidized mission trips to places like Jamaica and Haiti, put VU “in an entirely different league.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
27
Years on list
3
HQ location
Columbia, Mo.
Employees
2,419
Job openings (as of February 2018)
92
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
2002
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
39