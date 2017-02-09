HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

32

Veterans United Home Loans

This mortgage lender for military members and vets has a “be passionate and have fun” motto that translates into Office Olympics, dodgeball tournaments, and field days. Free gym memberships and snacks, along with optional subsidized mission trips to places like Jamaica and Haiti, put VU “in an entirely different league.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

27

Years on list

3

HQ location

Columbia, Mo.

Employees

2,419

Job openings (as of February 2018)

92

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

2002

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

39

Website

http://www.veteransunited.com
Perks
offers
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Diversity
% Minorities13%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White87%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO23
# Sick days15
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Web Application Developer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth22%
# of job applicants9,192
Avg. # of applicants per opening10
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally20%
Jobs filled by referral33%
# New graduates hired-
