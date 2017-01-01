Ultimate Software

“The benefits are unreal” at this publicly traded HR software company that man- ages to still feel like “a small family business.” Ultimate matches all employee 401(k) contributions at a rate of 40%, and pays all medical and dental costs. The “reward trips” to places like the Bahamas and Disney World don’t hurt either.
Rank last year
7
Years on list
7
HQ location
Weston, Fla.
Employees
4,208
Job openings (as of February 2018)
430
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$781.291
Year founded
1990
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
23
