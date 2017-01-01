HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Ultimate Software

3

Ultimate Software

“The benefits are unreal” at this publicly traded HR software company that man- ages to still feel like “a small family business.” Ultimate matches all employee 401(k) contributions at a rate of 40%, and pays all medical and dental costs. The “reward trips” to places like the Bahamas and Disney World don’t hurt either.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

7

Years on list

7

HQ location

Weston, Fla.

Employees

4,208

Job openings (as of February 2018)

430

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$781.291

Year founded

1990

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

23

Website

http://www.ultimatesoftware.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities41%
% African-American/Black12%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White55%
% Hispanic/Latino19%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity4%
Paid Time Off
General PTO15
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timersYes
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth27%
# of job applicants69,337
Avg. # of applicants per opening79
FT voluntary turnover4%
Jobs filled internally37%
Jobs filled by referral41%
# New graduates hired-

News about Ultimate Software

Google and Salesforce Are Great Places to Work Because They Have to Be

There's a strong link between trust and talent.

Read More →
Here's What Business Leaders Can Learn From Current Politics

There's a lesson to be learned from political discord.

Read More →
This Software Company in Florida Grew 25% Last Year

Ultimate Software treats its workers like family.

Read More →
Hiring More Contract Workers in 2016? Here’s One Way to Offer Feedback

SAP is linking SuccessFactors and Fieldglass, making it simpler for companies to manage non-salaried staff.

Read More →
These 11 companies offer 100% healthcare coverage

These 11 companies believe that paying for 100% of an employee's health care premium is worth the cost.

Read More →
2
4
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.