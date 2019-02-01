Total Quality Logistics

Logistically speaking, it’s easier to have cornhole and Ping-Pong on-site. At least that’s the vibe here, where the HQ also features a gym and an outdoor running track. The logistics company offers plenty of opportunities to relax with patio parties, holiday celebrations, and other events. Total Quality also pays an average $4,144 in tuition reimbursement per employee every year.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Cincinnati
Employees
5,889
Job openings (as of February 2019)
100
Industry
Transportation
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$2,934
Year founded
1952
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
57
Website