The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

84

Total Quality Logistics

Logistically speaking, it’s easier to have cornhole and Ping-Pong on-site. At least that’s the vibe here, where the HQ also features a gym and an outdoor running track. The logistics company offers plenty of opportunities to relax with patio parties, holiday celebrations, and other events. Total Quality also pays an average $4,144 in ­tuition reimbursement per employee every year.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Cincinnati

Employees

5,889

Job openings (as of February 2019)

100

Industry

Transportation

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$2,934

Year founded

1952

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

57

Website

http://www.tql.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities18%
% African-American/Black9%
% Asian1%
% Caucasian/White82%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days7
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$87,349
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$122,349
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth8%
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
# New graduates hired750
