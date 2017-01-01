The Container Store

Employees are (literally) invested in this storage retailer, holding a big chunk of its shares. That goes both ways, say staffers, who praise “outstanding” communication, pay that’s well above the industry’s average, and “amazing” benefits (even for part- timers)—all part of how the company brings its “conscious capitalism” ethos to life.
Rank last year
49
Years on list
19
HQ location
Coppell, Texas
Employees
4,185
Job openings (as of February 2018)
198
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$819.93
Year founded
1978
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
90
