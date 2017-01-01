HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

93

The Container Store

Employees are (literally) invested in this storage retailer, holding a big chunk of its shares. That goes both ways, say staffers, who praise “outstanding” communication, pay that’s well above the industry’s average, and “amazing” benefits (even for part- timers)—all part of how the company brings its “conscious capitalism” ethos to life.

Rank last year

49

Years on list

19

HQ location

Coppell, Texas

Employees

4,185

Job openings (as of February 2018)

198

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$819.93

Year founded

1978

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

90

Website

Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities31%
% African-American/Black11%
% Asian5%
% Caucasian/White69%
% Hispanic/Latino13%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO22
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Store Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$72,117
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$1,716
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$73,833
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-3%
# of job applicants30,813
Avg. # of applicants per opening15
FT voluntary turnover16%
Jobs filled internally57%
Jobs filled by referral27%
# New graduates hired-

