The restaurant chain, famous for portions as massive as its multipage menu, invests big in its employees. People say they have “lots of potential for growth here”: More than 40% of management positions were filled internally in the past year, and senior restaurant manager roles went to current employees 100% of the time.
Rank last year
48
Years on list
5
HQ location
Calabasas Hills, Calif.
Employees
37,821
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,400
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$2,275.719
Year founded
1978
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
208
News about The Cheesecake Factory
Equity awards aren't just for executives.
From a music awards show to food earnings and everything in between, here's what to watch for in the coming week.
The Cheesecake Factory's CEO stopped by (bearing his company's trademark dessert) and talked about rising sales, long waits for tables and...kale?
Occupy Wall Street rejoice: As more people land jobs, bank earnings are looking down.