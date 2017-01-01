HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

27

The Cheesecake Factory

The restaurant chain, famous for portions as massive as its multipage menu, invests big in its employees. People say they have “lots of potential for growth here”: More than 40% of management positions were filled internally in the past year, and senior restaurant manager roles went to current employees 100% of the time.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

 

 

Rank last year

48

Years on list

5

HQ location

Calabasas Hills, Calif.

Employees

37,821

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,400

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$2,275.719

Year founded

1978

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

208

Website

http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Fully-paid sabbaticals
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities62%
% African-American/Black17%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White36%
% Hispanic/Latino35%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races5%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO16
# Sick days5
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Restaurant Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$66,328
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$5,806
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$72,134
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth2%
# of job applicants745,237
Avg. # of applicants per opening27
FT voluntary turnover39%
Jobs filled internally42%
Jobs filled by referral20%
# New graduates hired-

News about The Cheesecake Factory

The 20 Best Workplaces in California

And they're all hiring!

Read More →
These 10 Companies Are Generous with Stock Options

Equity awards aren't just for executives.

Read More →
The Grammys, food earnings and Goldman Sachs — five things to watch for in the week ahead

From a music awards show to food earnings and everything in between, here's what to watch for in the coming week.

Read More →
Nothing says Fortune 500 like…cheesecake?

The Cheesecake Factory's CEO stopped by (bearing his company's trademark dessert) and talked about rising sales, long waits for tables and...kale?

Read More →
The real economy is finally doing better than the money economy

Occupy Wall Street rejoice: As more people land jobs, bank earnings are looking down.

Read More →
