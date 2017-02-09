The Boston Consulting Group

Equality of opportunity is prized at this global consultancy, which has spent over $100 million on a system to make work schedules more predictable in a 24/7 industry. Work/life balance makes “employees happier, more complete humans.” And even junior staffers feel valued: “I have access to leadership worldwide,” says one.
Rank last year
3
Years on list
13
HQ location
Boston
Employees
14,000
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,000
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$5,600
Year founded
1963
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
23
Website
Represents a global count of employees.