perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Texas Health Resources

15

Texas Health Resources

“Leaders listen” at this nonprofit health system, where staff have “a lot of control over finding the best way to do things,” and execs are known to be “huggers” (in a good way). Worker wellness and development is a priority: In addition to generous benefits, nurses have access to rotational residencies and mentorships.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

31

Years on list

4

HQ location

Arlington, Texas

Employees

24,569

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,154

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$4,500

Year founded

1997

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

350

Website

http://www.texashealth.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities42%
% African-American/Black18%
% Asian10%
% Caucasian/White58%
% Hispanic/Latino14%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO27
# Sick days27
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers16
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Manager 1, Nursing
Avg. base pay (salaried)$112,388
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$5,964
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$118,352
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth15%
# of job applicants133,740
Avg. # of applicants per opening17
FT voluntary turnover10%
Jobs filled internally44%
Jobs filled by referral11%
# New graduates hired500
14
16
