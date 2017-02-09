Texas Health Resources

“Leaders listen” at this nonprofit health system, where staff have “a lot of control over finding the best way to do things,” and execs are known to be “huggers” (in a good way). Worker wellness and development is a priority: In addition to generous benefits, nurses have access to rotational residencies and mentorships.
Rank last year
31
Years on list
4
HQ location
Arlington, Texas
Employees
24,569
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,154
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$4,500
Year founded
1997
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
350
