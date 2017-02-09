TDIndustries

This construction and technology services firm is 100% employee-owned (but no one owns more than 4%). It offers up to $10,000 in tuition reimbursement and pays 100% of the costs upfront for workers seeking associate to master’s degrees. Says one staffer, “The training and development opportunities are endless.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
44
Years on list
21
HQ location
Dallas
Employees
2,320
Job openings (as of February 2018)
103
Industry
Construction & Real Estate
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$586
Year founded
1946
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
7
