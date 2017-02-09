HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of TDIndustries

73

TDIndustries

This construction and technology services firm is 100% employee-owned (but no one owns more than 4%). It offers up to $10,000 in tuition reimbursement and pays 100% of the costs upfront for workers seeking associate to master’s degrees. Says one staffer, “The training and development opportunities are endless.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

44

Years on list

21

HQ location

Dallas

Employees

2,320

Job openings (as of February 2018)

103

Industry

Construction & Real Estate

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$586

Year founded

1946

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

7

Website

http://www.tdindustries.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities46%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White53%
% Hispanic/Latino37%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO18
# Sick days12
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Project Management
Avg. base pay (salaried)$86,596
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$21,594
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$108,190
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth14%
# of job applicants9,751
Avg. # of applicants per opening18
FT voluntary turnover12%
Jobs filled internally30%
Jobs filled by referral48%
# New graduates hired6
