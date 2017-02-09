HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

86

T-Mobile U.S.

The telecom insurgent, led by the colorful CEO John Legere (literally: He always wears T-Mobile magenta), has seen stellar growth, and rising morale to match, in recent years. Employees here say the company “truly embraces diversity” and that they feel “inspired” to be in a place where “every voice matters.”

For more on T-Mobile, read our feature “Inside T-Mobile’s Big, Brash Comeback” from the March 2018 issue of Fortune.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

2

HQ location

Bellevue, Wash.

Employees

51,600

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,000

Industry

Telecommunications

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1994

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.t-mobile.com
Perks
offers
Subsidized childcare
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities62%
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants479,768
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally40%
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired-

News about T-Mobile U.S.

Amid Best Companies to Work For, T-Mobile's Stunning Rise

Listening to customers and employees.

Read More →
Data Sheet—The Secret Behind T-Mobile's Stunning Rise

This is your Data Sheet for Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Read More →
Inside T-Mobile's Big, Brash Comeback

How treating customer-service staff like royalty paid off for the wireless giant.

Read More →
Verizon Has the Best Network, According to Another New Ranking

RootMetrics performed millions of tests.

Read More →
Commentary: Here’s Where Apple Went Wrong With the iPhone X

And now it's facing a pricing dilemma

Read More →
85
87
