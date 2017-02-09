The telecom insurgent, led by the colorful CEO John Legere (literally: He always wears T-Mobile magenta), has seen stellar growth, and rising morale to match, in recent years. Employees here say the company “truly embraces diversity” and that they feel “inspired” to be in a place where “every voice matters.”
For more on T-Mobile, read our feature “Inside T-Mobile’s Big, Brash Comeback” from the March 2018 issue of Fortune.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
-
Years on list
2
HQ location
Bellevue, Wash.
Employees
51,600
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,000
Industry
Telecommunications
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1994
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about T-Mobile U.S.
Listening to customers and employees.
This is your Data Sheet for Thursday, February 15, 2018.
How treating customer-service staff like royalty paid off for the wireless giant.
RootMetrics performed millions of tests.
And now it's facing a pricing dilemma