T-Mobile US

He gets around! CEO John Legere (who has made Glassdoor’s annual list of Highest Rated U.S. CEOs for the past two years) visits every call center at least once a year. (He’s even said, “Listen to your employees, listen to your customers, shut the f— up, and do what they tell you!”) One staffer writes: I appreciate that he “could not appear in an episode of Undercover Boss!”
Rank last year
86
Years on list
3
HQ location
Bellevue, Wash.
Employees
52,218
Job openings (as of February 2019)
1,516
Industry
Telecommunications
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$43,310
Year founded
1994
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
