Synchrony Financial

Employees this financial services company see their careers here as a launchpad to “become whatever [they] want to become,” thanks to perks like $20,000 in tuition reimbursement per year for full-time associates. CEO Margaret Keane, who started out working at a call center, is an inspiration to dream big.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Stamford, Conn.
Employees
15,000
Job openings (as of February 2018)
4,700
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$12,124
Year founded
1932
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
26
