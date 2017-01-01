Employees at the Indiana-based medical device company rave about their “dedicated” colleagues and the “important and meaningful” work. Stryker encourages them to see the “amazing” impact of their jobs with opportunities to observe surgeries, speak to patients and doctors and participate in hands-on procedures with cadavers and anatomical models.
Rank last year
19
Years on list
8
HQ location
Kalamazoo, Mich.
Employees
16,232
Job openings (as of February 2018)
870
Industry
Manufacturing & Production
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$11,325
Year founded
1941
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
188
Website
