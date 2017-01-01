HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Stryker

16

Stryker

Employees at the Indiana-based medical device company rave about their “dedicated” colleagues and the “important and meaningful” work. Stryker encourages them to see the “amazing” impact of their jobs with opportunities to observe surgeries, speak to patients and doctors and participate in hands-on procedures with cadavers and anatomical models.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

 

 

Rank last year

19

Years on list

8

HQ location

Kalamazoo, Mich.

Employees

16,232

Job openings (as of February 2018)

870

Industry

Manufacturing & Production

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$11,325

Year founded

1941

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

188

Website

http://www.stryker.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities26%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White74%
% Hispanic/Latino11%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO23
# Sick days6
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers6
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Staff Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth22%
# of job applicants319,909
Avg. # of applicants per opening83
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally27%
Jobs filled by referral22%
# New graduates hired446

