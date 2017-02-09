HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

57

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This research hospital’s mission of helping children with serious illness is, in and of itself, the most gratifying aspect of working here. Employees “genuinely” look forward to work, and “morale is extremely high.” Meanwhile, “personable” leaders “make sure everyone in every position knows how important their job is.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

36

Years on list

8

HQ location

Memphis

Employees

4,355

Job openings (as of February 2018)

176

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$883.2

Year founded

1962

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

1

Website

http://www.stjude.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities41%
% African-American/Black25%
% Asian12%
% Caucasian/White59%
% Hispanic/Latino3%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO25
# Sick days9
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Postdoctoral Research Associate
Avg. base pay (salaried)$54,328
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$3,590
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$57,918
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth10%
# of job applicants53,132
Avg. # of applicants per opening66
FT voluntary turnover6%
Jobs filled internally36%
Jobs filled by referral1%
# New graduates hired100
