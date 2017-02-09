St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This research hospital’s mission of helping children with serious illness is, in and of itself, the most gratifying aspect of working here. Employees “genuinely” look forward to work, and “morale is extremely high.” Meanwhile, “personable” leaders “make sure everyone in every position knows how important their job is.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
36
Years on list
8
HQ location
Memphis
Employees
4,355
Job openings (as of February 2018)
176
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$883.2
Year founded
1962
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
1
Website