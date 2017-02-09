Southern Ohio Medical Center

Rather than hire talent from big cities, this rural hospital grows its own, investing in training and promoting from within—100% of execs have held at least one other position at the company. The CEO “still gives each new employee their name badge” at orientation. “I know it’s cliché, but I really feel like we are a family,” says one staffer.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
61
Years on list
11
HQ location
Portsmouth, Ohio
Employees
2,810
Job openings (as of February 2018)
135
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$933.978
Year founded
1907
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
22
Website