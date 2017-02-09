HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

21

Southern Ohio Medical Center

Rather than hire talent from big cities, this rural hospital grows its own, investing in training and promoting from within—100% of execs have held at least one other position at the company. The CEO “still gives each new employee their name badge” at orientation. “I know it’s cliché, but I really feel like we are a family,” says one staffer.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

 

 

Rank last year

61

Years on list

11

HQ location

Portsmouth, Ohio

Employees

2,810

Job openings (as of February 2018)

135

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$933.978

Year founded

1907

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

22

Website

http://www.somc.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities3%
% African-American/Black1%
% Asian1%
% Caucasian/White97%
% Hispanic/Latino1%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days3
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers3
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Nurse Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$97,581
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$12,900
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$110,481
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth7%
# of job applicants19,769
Avg. # of applicants per opening22
FT voluntary turnover7%
Jobs filled internally37%
Jobs filled by referral12%
# New graduates hired135
