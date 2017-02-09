HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Slalom

54

Slalom

“Contagiously friendly and supportive,” the Slalom workplace is one “void of politics and stacked with super smart people,” employees say. The 24-year old consulting firm encourages workers to “do what is right” and “build a better future.” Both full-timers and part-timers get 26 paid days off, with an additional 19 sick days. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

78

Years on list

3

HQ location

Seattle

Employees

4,426

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,182

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$804.5

Year founded

1993

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

23

Website

http://www.slalom.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities28%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian18%
% Caucasian/White68%
% Hispanic/Latino4%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity4%
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick days19
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Consultant (2,000)
Avg. base pay (salaried)$120,517
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$8,394
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$128,911
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth14%
# of job applicants29,101
Avg. # of applicants per opening25
FT voluntary turnover15%
Jobs filled internally9%
Jobs filled by referral19%
# New graduates hired32
53
55
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.