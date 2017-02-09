“Contagiously friendly and supportive,” the Slalom workplace is one “void of politics and stacked with super smart people,” employees say. The 24-year old consulting firm encourages workers to “do what is right” and “build a better future.” Both full-timers and part-timers get 26 paid days off, with an additional 19 sick days. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
78
Years on list
3
HQ location
Seattle
Employees
4,426
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,182
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$804.5
Year founded
1993
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
23
Website