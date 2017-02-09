This convenience store chain is family owned but strictly egalitarian: Any family member who wants to be in a leadership role must complete two years of training and spend a minimum of three years working outside the company. Meanwhile, other employees tout “great benefits” like a free GED program and tuition reimbursement.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
87
Years on list
4
HQ location
Altoona, Pa.
Employees
16,848
Job openings (as of February 2018)
3,483
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1952
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
577
Website