Scripps Health

At this $2.9-billion-in-revenue nonprofit (with 700,000 patients annually), the “well-being” of staff is “essential” to business decisions, say employees who praise “top-notch” leadership. Evidence? Its “caring and approachable” CEO, Chris Van Gorder, personally dedicates 96 hours to teaching at the Scripps Leadership Academy. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
45
Years on list
11
HQ location
San Diego
Employees
14,496
Job openings (as of February 2018)
620
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$2,910.136
Year founded
1924
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
-
Website