The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

41

Scripps Health

At this $2.9-billion-in-revenue nonprofit (with 700,000 patients annually), the “well-being” of staff is “essential” to business decisions, say employees who praise “top-notch” leadership. Evidence? Its “caring and approachable” CEO, Chris Van Gorder, personally dedicates 96 hours to teaching at the Scripps Leadership Academy. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

45

Years on list

11

HQ location

San Diego

Employees

14,496

Job openings (as of February 2018)

620

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$2,910.136

Year founded

1924

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.scripps.org
Perks
offers
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities56%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian22%
% Caucasian/White44%
% Hispanic/Latino22%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO24
# Sick days7
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers4
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Manager/Director
Avg. base pay (salaried)$130,333
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$11,418
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$141,751
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth7%
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening22
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally57%
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired-
