The headquarters of this software company is a “sacred ground for analytics” and doesn’t skimp on perks. Amenities include a medical center, fitness facilities, a bakery, and cafés (“SAS pizza” for takeout on Fridays is a favorite). With an entire department dedicated to work/life balance, the company “lets people put family first.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
15
Years on list
21
HQ location
Cary, N.C.
Employees
5,640
Job openings (as of February 2018)
199
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$3,200
Year founded
1976
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
44
Website