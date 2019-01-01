HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of SAS Institute

60

SAS Institute

SAS is the rare privately held but mature software company. Located far from Silicon Valley, SAS employees embrace the company’s “no coffee gopher” culture: Students and young professionals work on substantive problems. SAS also hosts public safety summits at which community members and law enforcement discuss health and safety challenges.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

37

Years on list

22

HQ location

Cary, N.C.

Employees

6,925

Job openings (as of February 2019)

574

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$3,240

Year founded

1991

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

41

Website

http://www.sas.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities20%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian11%
% Caucasian/White76%
% Hispanic/Latino2%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity4%
Paid Time Off
General PTO28
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth34%
# of job applicants60,158
Avg. # of applicants per opening43
# New graduates hired145
