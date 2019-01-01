SAS Institute

SAS is the rare privately held but mature software company. Located far from Silicon Valley, SAS employees embrace the company’s “no coffee gopher” culture: Students and young professionals work on substantive problems. SAS also hosts public safety summits at which community members and law enforcement discuss health and safety challenges.
Rank last year
37
Years on list
22
HQ location
Cary, N.C.
Employees
6,925
Job openings (as of February 2019)
574
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$3,240
Year founded
1991
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
41
