The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

28

SAP America

Employees at this software firm (with its worldwide HQ in Germany) take advantage of its broad expertise. In the first half of 2017, SAP delivered 250,000 courses to its U.S. employees, and 88% of workers partook. “I can literally pick anyone out of the corporate address book, call them, and they will help me,” says one staffer. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

59

Years on list

2

HQ location

Newtown Square, Pa.

Employees

18,598

Job openings (as of February 2018)

991

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$26,509

Year founded

1988

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

59

Website

http://www.sap.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities33.5%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian24%
% Caucasian/White66.5%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native0.3%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander0.3%
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO29
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Developer
Avg. base pay (salaried)$121,299
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$16,100
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$128,812
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth10%
# of job applicants229,546
Avg. # of applicants per opening35
FT voluntary turnover4%
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral31%
# New graduates hired242

News about SAP America

SAP Goes Big on the Cloud With $2.4 Billion Buy of Sales Software Firm Callidus

The German company is midway through a strategic transition to the cloud.

Read More →
SAP Is Being Investigated by the U.S. Over a Major International Kickback Scandal

Gupta kickback allegations tarnish yet another multinational.

Read More →
SAP Just Stumbled on Its Way to a Life in the Cloud

Revenue and profit both missed forecasts in the third quarter

Read More →
These Are The CEOs and Designers Speaking At Brainstorm Design 2018

Leading designers, academics and CEOs will speak on topics from design thinking to public policy.

Read More →
SAP Wants To Help Companies Get a Better Picture of You

And then suggest products you might want to buy.

Read More →
