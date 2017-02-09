SAP America

Employees at this software firm (with its worldwide HQ in Germany) take advantage of its broad expertise. In the first half of 2017, SAP delivered 250,000 courses to its U.S. employees, and 88% of workers partook. “I can literally pick anyone out of the corporate address book, call them, and they will help me,” says one staffer. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
59
Years on list
2
HQ location
Newtown Square, Pa.
Employees
18,598
Job openings (as of February 2018)
991
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$26,509
Year founded
1988
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
59
Website
