At this Texas-based tax and software firm—the largest in the world when it comes to business taxes—employees are pleased to be “treated like professionals.” That means the staff are trusted to work wherever and whenever they want. Many praise CEO Brint Ryan for his caring and transparent approach to management—he also “rolls up his sleeves” with everyone else. Plus, when goals are met, the firm-wide profit-sharing “a gamechanger”. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
2
HQ location
Dallas
Employees
1,557
Job openings (as of February 2018)
450
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1991
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
50
Website