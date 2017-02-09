HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Ryan Inc.

71

Ryan

At this Texas-based tax and software firm—the largest in the world when it comes to business taxes—employees are pleased to be “treated like professionals.” That means the staff are trusted to work wherever and whenever they want. Many praise CEO Brint Ryan for his caring and transparent approach to management—he also “rolls up his sleeves” with everyone else. Plus, when goals are met, the firm-wide profit-sharing “a gamechanger”. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

-

Years on list

2

HQ location

Dallas

Employees

1,557

Job openings (as of February 2018)

450

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1991

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

50

Website

http://www.ryan.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities25%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian7%
% Caucasian/White75%
% Hispanic/Latino9%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO22
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers22 days
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Consultant
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$99,880
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants5,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover17%
Jobs filled internally10%
Jobs filled by referral25%
# New graduates hired50
70
72
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.