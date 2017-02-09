HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

43

REI

The 80-year old REI (short for Recreational Equipment) “walks the walk” on inclusion, employees say. It runs numerous programs to connect women and girls to nature, has offered same-sex benefits since 1992, and covers gender reassignment surgery for employees. Recently CEO Jerry Stritzke, known for wearing flip flops to the office, has helped drive a national campaign to protect public lands, arguing that the “outdoors is a place for all.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

 

Rank last year

28

Years on list

21

HQ location

Kent, Wash.

Employees

12,973

Job openings (as of February 2018)

744

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$2,557.543

Year founded

1938

Type of organization

Cooperative

Number of work sites

159

Website

http://www.rei.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities19%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian5%
% Caucasian/White81%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days6
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Retail Store Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$86,472
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$14,913
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$101,385
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth9%
# of job applicants127,854
Avg. # of applicants per opening16
FT voluntary turnover10%
Jobs filled internally17%
Jobs filled by referral5%
# New graduates hired-
