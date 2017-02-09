The 80-year old REI (short for Recreational Equipment) “walks the walk” on inclusion, employees say. It runs numerous programs to connect women and girls to nature, has offered same-sex benefits since 1992, and covers gender reassignment surgery for employees. Recently CEO Jerry Stritzke, known for wearing flip flops to the office, has helped drive a national campaign to protect public lands, arguing that the “outdoors is a place for all.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
28
Years on list
21
HQ location
Kent, Wash.
Employees
12,973
Job openings (as of February 2018)
744
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$2,557.543
Year founded
1938
Type of organization
Cooperative
Number of work sites
159
Website