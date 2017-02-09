HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

49

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron is a scientist’s drug company. Founded by a pair of them in 1988, they run the biotech in a way that employees say sets it apart from big pharma. “The focus is not on the bottom line but on the patient,” says one. Of particular pride: Regeneron’s commitment to R&D and its “endless [drug] pipeline.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

 

Rank last year

85

Years on list

4

HQ location

Tarrytown, N.Y.

Employees

6,323

Job openings (as of February 2018)

534

Industry

Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$4,860

Year founded

1988

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

3

Website

http://www.regeneron.com
Perks
offers
Subsidized on-site childcare
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO34
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Research Associates
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth14%
# of job applicants96,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening46
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally18%
Jobs filled by referral31%
# New graduates hired350

News about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The Diseases We Aren't Curing—And Why

Drug makers are flocking to certain treatment types. Why do others get left behind?

Read More →
Could a Vaccine Prevent High Cholesterol and Heart Disease?

Scientists are ready to move an experimental treatment into phase 1 trials.

Read More →
Trump's Proposed Science Cuts Could Devastate Future Generations, Pharma Expert Says

“We should only be working on two things, health and the freaking environment.”

Read More →
Sanofi, Regeneron Win FDA Approval for Eczema Drug With Multi-Billion Dollar Potential

But Dupixent's high cost could be a problem.

Read More →
Pharma Executives Aren't Excited About Trump's Plans to Ease FDA Regulation

They say a robust review process is needed to convince doctors and insurers new drugs have value.

Read More →
