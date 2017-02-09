Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron is a scientist’s drug company. Founded by a pair of them in 1988, they run the biotech in a way that employees say sets it apart from big pharma. “The focus is not on the bottom line but on the patient,” says one. Of particular pride: Regeneron’s commitment to R&D and its “endless [drug] pipeline.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
85
Years on list
4
HQ location
Tarrytown, N.Y.
Employees
6,323
Job openings (as of February 2018)
534
Industry
Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$4,860
Year founded
1988
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
3
Website
