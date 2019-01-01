HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

50

Red Hat

It’s no surprise that this maker of open-source software adopts a similar approach to its culture. Aside from “being able to wear jeans” (which employees do every day) and being gifted a red fedora upon employment, Red
Hat employees revel
in what one staffer calls “an open meritocracy,” where growth is encouraged “For All, by All.”

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Raleigh, N.C.

Employees

5,400

Job openings (as of February 2019)

875

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$2,920

Year founded

1993

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.redhat.com
Telecommuting
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
Paid Time Off
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Software Engineer
