It’s no surprise that this maker of open-source software adopts a similar approach to its culture. Aside from “being able to wear jeans” (which employees do every day) and being gifted a red fedora upon employment, Red
Hat employees revel
in what one staffer calls “an open meritocracy,” where growth is encouraged “For All, by All.”
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Raleigh, N.C.
Employees
5,400
Job openings (as of February 2019)
875
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$2,920
Year founded
1993
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
News about Red Hat
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
IBM's trying to make a dent in the cloud computing market.
The tech giant announced it was buying software provider Red Hat on Sunday.