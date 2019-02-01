Get Outside! That’s the message to customers and employees at REI. Staffers can vie for $300 “adventure grants” to help fund ambitious outdoor vacations where they can “recharge.” Employees take pride in the fact that the Washington-based co-op is committed to “rewilding” large metropolitan areas by developing more accessible green spaces across the nation.
Rank last year
43
Years on list
22
HQ location
Kent, Wash.
Employees
12,925
Job openings (as of February 2019)
4,368
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$2,623
Year founded
1938
Type of organization
Cooperative
Number of work sites
161
Website