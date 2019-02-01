Quicken Loans

Employees at the Detroit-based mortgage lender (the biggest in the U.S.) are proud of the company’s commitment to revitalize its hometown. “The fact that Quicken is essentially redeveloping an entire major American city is an amazing achievement,” says one. The company has spent more than $5.6 billion buying and restoring buildings downtown since 2010, helped more than 15,000 local homeowners avoid tax foreclosure, worked to clean up blighted neighborhoods, and invested millions in local entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, employees enjoy award-winning training and development programs, including the Z Games, a citywide scavenger hunt “intended to push [employees’] personal limits and reveal their leadership style.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
14
Years on list
16
HQ location
Detroit
Employees
15,307
Job openings (as of February 2019)
724
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1894
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
29
Website