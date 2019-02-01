Quicken Loans

HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Employees at the Detroit-based mortgage lender (the biggest in the U.S.) are proud of the company’s commitment to revitalize its hometown. “The fact that Quicken is essentially redeveloping an entire major American city is an amazing achievement,” says one. The company has spent more than $5.6 billion buying and restoring buildings downtown since 2010, helped more than 15,000 local homeowners avoid tax foreclosure, worked to clean up blighted neighborhoods, and invested millions in local entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, employees enjoy award-winning training and development programs, including the Z Games, a citywide scavenger hunt “intended to push [employees’] personal limits and reveal their leadership style.”

Rank last year

14

Years on list

16

HQ location

Detroit

Employees

15,307

Job openings (as of February 2019)

724

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1894

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

29

Website

http://www.quickenloans.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities31%
% African-American/Black20%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White64%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity6%
Paid Time Off
General PTO32
# Sick days32
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers21
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Mortgage Banker
Avg. base pay (salaried)$29,171
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$75,673
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$104,844
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants134,856
Avg. # of applicants per opening20
# New graduates hired502
