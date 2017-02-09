“There’s a genuine desire to see your peers succeed,” says one person at this Silicon Valley consultancy, founded post-Enron by ex–Arthur Andersen internal audit and risk consulting employees. “Approachable” bosses champion “flexible” schedules, and “recognition workshops” train staffers to thank each other meaningfully.
Rank last year
80
Years on list
4
HQ location
Menlo Park, Calif.
Employees
2,411
Job openings (as of February 2018)
935
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$816.533
Year founded
2002
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
34
