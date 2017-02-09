HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Progressive

78

Progressive

Employees at this 81-year-old insurer might be surprised by the start-up vibe, with hackathons, code jams, and artificial intelligence competitions. There’s even an innovation “garage” that functions as an employee-run think tank and experimental lab. Childcare subsidies and on-site medical clinics also help make it a “company with heart.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Mayfield Village, Ohio

Employees

33,116

Job openings (as of February 2018)

332

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$23,400

Year founded

1937

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

396

Website

http://www.progressive.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO17
# Sick days17
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Managed Repair Rep
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth12%
# of job applicants271,714
Avg. # of applicants per opening68
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally42%
Jobs filled by referral18%
# New graduates hired386
