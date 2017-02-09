Progressive

Employees at this 81-year-old insurer might be surprised by the start-up vibe, with hackathons, code jams, and artificial intelligence competitions. There’s even an innovation “garage” that functions as an employee-run think tank and experimental lab. Childcare subsidies and on-site medical clinics also help make it a “company with heart.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Mayfield Village, Ohio
Employees
33,116
Job openings (as of February 2018)
332
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$23,400
Year founded
1937
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
396
Website