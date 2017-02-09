HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

56

PricewaterhouseCoopers

With offices in 157 countries, the audit and consulting powerhouse appeals to aspiring globe-trotters with its secondment program, allowing staff to work overseas—knowing they can always come back to a job at home. Other perks include unlimited sick days, extra money toward student loans, and paid sabbaticals. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

23

Years on list

14

HQ location

New York City

Employees

45,817

Job openings (as of February 2018)

3,341

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$35,896

Year founded

1865

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

90

Website

http://www.pwc.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities32%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian19%
% Caucasian/White63%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity5%
Paid Time Off
General PTO33
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Associate
Avg. base pay (salaried)$63,609
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$3,847
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$67,456
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants289,508
Avg. # of applicants per opening6
FT voluntary turnover21%
Jobs filled internally22%
Jobs filled by referral42%
# New graduates hired4,921
