PricewaterhouseCoopers

With offices in 157 countries, the audit and consulting powerhouse appeals to aspiring globe-trotters with its secondment program, allowing staff to work overseas—knowing they can always come back to a job at home. Other perks include unlimited sick days, extra money toward student loans, and paid sabbaticals. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
23
Years on list
14
HQ location
New York City
Employees
45,817
Job openings (as of February 2018)
3,341
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$35,896
Year founded
1865
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
90
Website