Power Home Remodeling

Know someone who would like to work here? Employee referrers get a $2,000 bonus ($3,000 for finding candidates who are women). But be warned: Disposition trumps résumés (most wanted: an aptitude for positive thinking). That makes for a motivated, “family” culture. Another enviable perk: All staffers (plus one) are invited on a companywide trip to Mexico.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
87
Years on list
3
HQ location
Chester, Pa.
Employees
2,461
Job openings (as of February 2019)
282
Industry
Construction
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$520
Year founded
1977
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
16
Website