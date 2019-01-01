HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

77

Power Home Remodeling

Know someone who would like to work here? Employee referrers get a $2,000 bonus ($3,000 for finding candidates who are women). But be warned: Disposition trumps résumés (most wanted: an aptitude for positive thinking). That makes for a motivated, “family” culture. Another enviable perk: All staffers (plus one) are invited on a companywide trip to Mexico.

Rank last year

87

Years on list

3

HQ location

Chester, Pa.

Employees

2,461

Job openings (as of February 2019)

282

Industry

Construction

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$520

Year founded

1977

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

16

Website

http://www.powerhrg.com
Perks
offers
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Marketing
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants111,528
Avg. # of applicants per opening395
# New graduates hired-
