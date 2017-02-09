Power Home Remodeling Group

This home exterior remodeling company sees a direct link “between employees’ success and that of the company,” says one PHR employee. Management “genuinely cares” about the workforce, and leadership opportunities are “unmatched.” To wit: More than 80% of the company’s top-ranking employees rose up through its ranks, including co-CEOs Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
2
HQ location
Chester, Pa.
Employees
2223
Job openings (as of February 2018)
147
Industry
Construction & Real Estate
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$403
Year founded
1992
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
14
Website