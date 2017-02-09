HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Power Home Remodeling Group

87

Power Home Remodeling Group

This home exterior remodeling company sees a direct link “between employees’ success and that of the company,” says one PHR employee. Management “genuinely cares” about the workforce, and leadership opportunities are “unmatched.” To wit: More than 80% of the company’s top-ranking employees rose up through its ranks, including co-CEOs Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

2

HQ location

Chester, Pa.

Employees

2223

Job openings (as of February 2018)

147

Industry

Construction & Real Estate

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$403

Year founded

1992

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

14

Website

http://www.powerhrg.com
Perks
offers
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities25%
% African-American/Black10%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White74%
% Hispanic/Latino9%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO19
# Sick days5
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Marketing
Avg. base pay (salaried)$32,000
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$30,000
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$62,000
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth47%
# of job applicants52,139
Avg. # of applicants per opening334
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally18%
Jobs filled by referral53%
# New graduates hired200
