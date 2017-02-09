HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

20

Plante Moran

At this accounting and advisory firm, the only cup of coffee you fetch is your own. New staff, including new grads, are thrust into actual client work from day one. Employees (nicknamed “Plante Moraners”) say they appreciate the occasional thank-you notes from management and the openness to “new ideas and approaches.”

Rank last year

51

Years on list

20

HQ location

Southfield, Mich.

Employees

2,234

Job openings (as of February 2018)

65

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$520.542

Year founded

1924

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

20

Website

http://www.plantemoran.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities10%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White90%
% Hispanic/Latino2%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants33,005
Avg. # of applicants per opening51
FT voluntary turnover11%
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral20%
# New graduates hired224
