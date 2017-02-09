Plante Moran

At this accounting and advisory firm, the only cup of coffee you fetch is your own. New staff, including new grads, are thrust into actual client work from day one. Employees (nicknamed “Plante Moraners”) say they appreciate the occasional thank-you notes from management and the openness to “new ideas and approaches.”
Rank last year
51
Years on list
20
HQ location
Southfield, Mich.
Employees
2,234
Job openings (as of February 2018)
65
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$520.542
Year founded
1924
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
20
Website