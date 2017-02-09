Pinnacle Financial Partners

On day one, new hires at this Southern financial services firm get a gift card for a family dinner, at least 25 days of paid time off, an invite to lunch with the CEO, and stock in the company. That’s only part of why employees say it’s not your “basic boring bank”: Bonuses up to 23% reward those who achieve “Big Hairy Audacious Goals.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
34
Years on list
2
HQ location
Nashville
Employees
2,278
Job openings (as of February 2018)
162
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$427.669
Year founded
2000
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
140
Website