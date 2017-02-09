HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

22

Pinnacle Financial Partners

On day one, new hires at this Southern financial services firm get a gift card for a family dinner, at least 25 days of paid time off, an invite to lunch with the CEO, and stock in the company. That’s only part of why employees say it’s not your “basic boring bank”: Bonuses up to 23% reward those who achieve “Big Hairy Audacious Goals.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

34

Years on list

2

HQ location

Nashville

Employees

2,278

Job openings (as of February 2018)

162

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$427.669

Year founded

2000

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

140

Website

http://www.pnfp.com
Perks
offers
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities12%
% African-American/Black8%
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White88%
% Hispanic/Latino3%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO35
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth89%
# of job applicants565
Avg. # of applicants per opening4
FT voluntary turnover3%
Jobs filled internally2%
Jobs filled by referral100%
# New graduates hired-
21
23
