Forget the grueling hours in Big Law. This Seattle firm has a 37.5-hour workweek (35 in New York), with flexible hours, and the option to borrow up to one week of future paid time off accruals. Attorneys at Perkins Coie call the culture “open,” “friendly,” “diverse,” and “team-oriented”; there really are “no jerks” allowed.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
53
Years on list
16
HQ location
Seattle
Employees
2,139
Job openings (as of February 2018)
94
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$780.8
Year founded
1912
Type of organization
Private Partnership
Number of work sites
16
Website