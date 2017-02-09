HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Perkins Cole

58

Perkins Coie

Forget the grueling hours in Big Law. This Seattle firm has a 37.5-hour workweek (35 in New York), with flexible hours, and the option to borrow up to one week of future paid time off accruals. Attorneys at Perkins Coie call the culture “open,” “friendly,” “diverse,” and “team-oriented”; there really are “no jerks” allowed.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

53

Years on list

16

HQ location

Seattle

Employees

2,139

Job openings (as of February 2018)

94

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$780.8

Year founded

1912

Type of organization

Private Partnership

Number of work sites

16

Website

http://www.perkinscoie.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities23%
% African-American/Black6%
% Asian9%
% Caucasian/White76%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO24
# Sick days11
General PTO for part-timersProrated based on FTE
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Associate
Avg. base pay (salaried)$200,000
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$29,906
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$229,906
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants14,018
Avg. # of applicants per opening52
FT voluntary turnover10%
Jobs filled internally5%
Jobs filled by referral8%
# New graduates hired33
57
59
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.