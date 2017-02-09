HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

31

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Employees call Orrick, a large international law firm, a “truly collaborative place where entrepreneurism and innovation are valued.” The firm’s “2% initiative” asks partners to devote 2% of their time to devising ways to improve the workplace, and there’s an annual $50,000 prize for the best office innovation idea. “We are encouraged to be change agents for the firm.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

96

Years on list

5

HQ location

San Francisco

Employees

1,535

Job openings (as of February 2018)

28

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1863

Type of organization

Partnership

Number of work sites

12

Website

http://www.orrick.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities26%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian10%
% Caucasian/White73%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO31
# Sick days25
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Managing Associate
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth7%
# of job applicants12,311
Avg. # of applicants per opening56
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally7%
Jobs filled by referral35%
# New graduates hired37
