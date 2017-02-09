Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Employees call Orrick, a large international law firm, a “truly collaborative place where entrepreneurism and innovation are valued.” The firm’s “2% initiative” asks partners to devote 2% of their time to devising ways to improve the workplace, and there’s an annual $50,000 prize for the best office innovation idea. “We are encouraged to be change agents for the firm.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
96
Years on list
5
HQ location
San Francisco
Employees
1,535
Job openings (as of February 2018)
28
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1863
Type of organization
Partnership
Number of work sites
12
Website