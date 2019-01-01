Oliver Wyman Group

Paid time off to volunteer and three-to-six month nonprofit fellowships to help a charity of your choice are just two ways this consulting firm gives back. A new full-time four-person team is tasked with improving inclusion and diversity. Says one employee of the culture: “As a member of the LGBT community, I feel as though I am able to truly be myself at work.”
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
New York City
Employees
1,231
Job openings (as of February 2019)
-
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$1,916
Year founded
1984
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
15