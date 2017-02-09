OhioHealth

“Patients are at the heart of everything we do,” says one person at this faith-based nonprofit, which has its own research institute to “up the ante” on innovation in care. Ohio- Health also uses staff feedback to constantly refine benefits: bolstering tuition assistance, adoption aid, disability leave, and retirement contributions.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
86
Years on list
12
HQ location
Columbus, Ohio
Employees
22,920
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,558
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$3,588.636
Year founded
1997
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
203
