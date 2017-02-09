HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Ohio Health

90

OhioHealth

“Patients are at the heart of everything we do,” says one person at this faith-based nonprofit, which has its own research institute to “up the ante” on innovation in care. Ohio- Health also uses staff feedback to constantly refine benefits: bolstering tuition assistance, adoption aid, disability leave, and retirement contributions.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

86

Years on list

12

HQ location

Columbus, Ohio

Employees

22,920

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,558

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$3,588.636

Year founded

1997

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

203

Website

http://www.ohiohealth.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Medical facility at all locations
Diversity
% Minorities15%
% African-American/Black10%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White77%
% Hispanic/Latino1%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity8%
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Clinical Nurse Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$83,074
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$22,862
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$105,936
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants114,314
Avg. # of applicants per opening12
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally38%
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired-
