NuStar Energy

The pipeline operator has a dedicated “no layoff” policy, helping foster a “caring and sharing” workplace where employees have a sense of “ownership and camaraderie.” During Hurricane Harvey, NuStar called affected employees, sent cash to those in need, and lent company vehicles to workers whose cars had been damaged. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
37
Years on list
10
HQ location
San Antonio
Employees
1,284
Job openings (as of February 2018)
58
Industry
Transportation
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,756.682
Year founded
2001
Type of organization
Public Partnership
Number of work sites
100
