HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of NuStar

72

NuStar Energy

The pipeline operator has a dedicated “no layoff” policy, helping foster a “caring and sharing” workplace where employees have a sense of “ownership and camaraderie.” During Hurricane Harvey, NuStar called affected employees, sent cash to those in need, and lent company vehicles to workers whose cars had been damaged. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

37

Years on list

10

HQ location

San Antonio

Employees

1,284

Job openings (as of February 2018)

58

Industry

Transportation

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1,756.682

Year founded

2001

Type of organization

Public Partnership

Number of work sites

100

Website

http://www.nustarenergy.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities29%
% African-American/Black4%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White70%
% Hispanic/Latino21%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Supervisor Terminal Shift
Avg. base pay (salaried)$93,991
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$24,200
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$118,191
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants4,404
Avg. # of applicants per opening21
FT voluntary turnover3%
Jobs filled internally22%
Jobs filled by referral54%
# New graduates hired6
71
73
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.