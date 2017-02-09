HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Nugget Market

70

Nugget Market

The family-owned and -operated company is the Hogwarts of grocery stores. Employees are “encouraged to have fun on a daily basis” and “thanked and celebrated all the time.” The company invests in professional development, promotes from within, and spent $400,000 last year on parties and events—including a white water rafting trip for the entire company. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

30

Years on list

13

HQ location

Woodland, Calif.

Employees

1,907

Job openings (as of February 2018)

110

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

-

Year founded

1926

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

19

Website

http://www.nuggetmarket.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities46%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian6%
% Caucasian/White52%
% Hispanic/Latino29%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races6%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO11
# Sick days5
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Store Director
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants18,475
Avg. # of applicants per opening22
FT voluntary turnover23%
Jobs filled internally26%
Jobs filled by referral28%
# New graduates hired-
69
71
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.