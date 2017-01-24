HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Novo Nordisk

95

Novo Nordisk

THE “INSPIRING” mission at this diabetes focused pharmaceutical company resonates with the Danish firm’s “hardworking” and “honest” U.S. staff, who say “coming to work is more than just a job for so many” at the company. Diabetes care is covered for employees, as are college admissions counselors for their kids. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

73

Years on list

10

HQ location

Plainsboro, N.J.

Employees

4,658

Job openings (as of February 2018)

393

Industry

Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$15,900

Year founded

1982

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

5

Website

http://www.novonordisk-us.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities23%
% African-American/Black7%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White77%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO29
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers5
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sr. Diabetes Care Specialist
Avg. base pay (salaried)$102,189
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$30,584
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$132,773
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-11%
# of job applicants34,070
Avg. # of applicants per opening44.1
FT voluntary turnover9%
Jobs filled internally54%
Jobs filled by referral16%
# New graduates hired7

News about Novo Nordisk

This Drug Company Is Making the War on Fat Its Top Priority

Novo Nordisk is insuring itself against a price clampdown on its diabetes products

Read More →
This Drug Company Just Made a Huge Pledge on Its Prices

Sanofi is going a step further than other drug makers.

Read More →
Johnson & Johnson Is Dialing Down Crazy Drug Price Hikes

After more than a year of public shaming.

Read More →
This Pharma Giant Just Pulled Back the Curtain On Its Drug Price Hikes

Merck just released a whole lot more information about its practices.

Read More →
Trump Is 'Doomed to Fail,' Says EU Trade Chief

But a U.S.-EU trade deal is nonetheless "in the freezer."

Read More →
94
96
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.