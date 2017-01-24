Novo Nordisk

THE “INSPIRING” mission at this diabetes focused pharmaceutical company resonates with the Danish firm’s “hardworking” and “honest” U.S. staff, who say “coming to work is more than just a job for so many” at the company. Diabetes care is covered for employees, as are college admissions counselors for their kids. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
73
Years on list
10
HQ location
Plainsboro, N.J.
Employees
4,658
Job openings (as of February 2018)
393
Industry
Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$15,900
Year founded
1982
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
5
