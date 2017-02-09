HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

88

Nordstrom

The employee discount is a nice enticement for anyone, but people who retire at age 55 or older after 10 to 15 years at Nordstrom get the deal for life. The upscale retailer also makes a point to recognize staff achievements with parties and special awards. And diversity is a priority—people of color make up 45% of technology staff.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

94

Years on list

21

HQ location

Seattle

Employees

66,554

Job openings (as of February 2018)

8,235

Industry

Retail

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$14,498

Year founded

1901

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

372

Website

http://www.nordstrom.com
Perks
offers
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities53%
% African-American/Black17%
% Asian10%
% Caucasian/White47%
% Hispanic/Latino21%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races4%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO15
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Full-line Store Sales Department Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$59,535
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$59,535
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants375,500
Avg. # of applicants per opening11
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally16%
Jobs filled by referral10%
# New graduates hired-

News about Nordstrom

Richemont Snaps Up Yoox Net-à-Porter As Luxury Battle Moves Further Online

Online sales will be 25% of the luxury market by 2025.

Read More →
Neiman Marcus Taps Ralph Lauren Exec To Get Back on Track

The department store has to win back its straying shoppers.

Read More →
Here's What Retailers Have to Prove in 2018

The sector survived the so-called retail apocalypse but new threats loom.

Read More →
3 Retail Stocks That Amazon Won't Crush

These brick-and-mortar chains are adapting well to an e-commerce world.

Read More →
An 82-Year-Old VC Makes a Splash With Young Startups

Alan Patricof, an early venture capital investor in Apple and AOL, is grooming new companies at Greycroft Partners.

Read More →
