The employee discount is a nice enticement for anyone, but people who retire at age 55 or older after 10 to 15 years at Nordstrom get the deal for life. The upscale retailer also makes a point to recognize staff achievements with parties and special awards. And diversity is a priority—people of color make up 45% of technology staff.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
94
Years on list
21
HQ location
Seattle
Employees
66,554
Job openings (as of February 2018)
8,235
Industry
Retail
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$14,498
Year founded
1901
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
372
Website
